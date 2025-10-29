ESPN secures 3-year deal to broadcast Athletes Unlimited women's sports leagues

ESPN also will show all 24 games of Athletes Unlimited's basketball and volleyball leagues on ESPNU and ESPN+.

Rosalyn Durant, ESPN’s executive vice president for programming and acquisitions, said increased interest in women’s sports led to the deal.

“The growth we’ve seen across Athletes Unlimited’s leagues speaks to the power and appeal of women’s sports,” Durant said in a statement. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership and bring even more of these moments and athletes to fans everywhere.”

The investment in pro softball follows record numbers for the college game. The 2025 Women’s College World Series finals between Texas and Texas Tech averaged 2.2 million viewers across ESPN's networks — the most-watched finals of all time. It averaged 1.3 million viewers across 15 World Series games, also the most watched.

“This renewed and expanded partnership affirms the strength of our properties and reflects the growing enthusiasm for women’s professional sports,” Cheri Kempf, chief broadcast officer for Athletes Unlimited, said in a statement. “We are excited to continue collaborating with ESPN’s outstanding team to elevate the AUSL, AU Pro Basketball and the AU Pro Volleyball Championship even further and deliver exceptional experiences for fans and brands alike.”

