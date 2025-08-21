Errani and Vavassori win revamped US Open mixed doubles to defend their title

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title Wednesday night, keeping a traditional team on top of a revamped event filled with singles stars
Sara Errani, left, of Italy, and Andrea Vavassori, of Italy, celebrate after winning the mixed doubles semifinal at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By BRIAN MAHONEY – AP Sports Writer
6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title Wednesday night, keeping a traditional team on top of a revamped event filled with singles stars.

The Italians beat No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7 (10-6), winning four matches over two days to earn $1 million— a huge raise over their earnings in New York last year in a format that looked nothing like this one.

Errani and Vavassori were among the many critics of the changes to the event that shut out every other traditional doubles pairing, but had nothing but smiles — and plenty of hugs — after building a quick lead in the match tiebreaker and holding on in front of a large crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was the kind of crowd and atmosphere rarely enjoyed by doubles players and what U.S. Open organizers sought when they overhauled their tournament, moving it to well before singles play starts Sunday in hopes that the best-known players would play.

Many of them did. But in the end, the event belonged to the doubles specialists.

