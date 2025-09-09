England beats Serbia 5-0 for a statement win under Tuchel. France and Portugal dodge upsets

England's statement win

Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi all scored their first goals for England, which beat Serbia 5-0 for a win which could be a turning point in Tuchel's tenure.

Despite Tuchel's recent talk of being prepared to win ugly with long passing, this win was more about managing the game and shutting down Serbia, which had made England fight hard for a 1-0 win at Euro 2024. Harry Kane was crucial, finding space to score the opening goal with a header from Declan Rice's corner.

The captain cemented England's advantage late on with smart movement to get in behind the defense on a move that ended with a red card for Nikola Milenkovic, who denied a clear scoring chance by Kane. Guehi scored England's fourth from the resulting free kick.

“The energy has been higher and the level has been higher,” Kane told BBC radio. “Serbia are a good team, and we made them look average tonight.”

England is seven points clear at the top of Group K from Albania, which beat Latvia 1-0. A win and two draws in its last three group games would be enough for Tuchel's team to qualify for the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford didn't have to make a save as Serbia didn't manage a shot on target. England had 12.

“We were very strong,” Tuchel said. “I think it was teamwork in its purest form. We helped each other out, we had the right intensity in the right moments."

France clings on

France held on with 10 men to beat Iceland 2-1 after coming from behind thanks to a goal and assist from Mbappé.

Iceland took a surprise lead when Michael Olise gave away the ball in his own penalty area and Andri Gudjohnsen pounced on it to score. Mbappé finally got France into the game when he converted a penalty just before halftime after being shoved by Mikael Anderson.

Mbappé led a break for the second goal and set up Bradley Barcola to score in the 62nd but France's task got harder when Aurélien Tchouaméni was sent off soon after for a reckless lunging tackle.

France leads Group D after winning its first two games, with Iceland second. Oleksandr Zinchenko conceded a penalty for handball as third-place Ukraine's chances of qualifying plunged in a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan, which had fired ex-Portugal coach Fernando Santos following its 5-0 loss to Iceland last week.

Cancelo gets Portugal over the line

Joao Cancelo scored the winning goal in the 86th to give Portugal a 3-2 victory over Hungary, its second win to start the qualifying campaign, after two goals from Barnabas Varga had given Hungary hope of an upset.

Ronaldo scored a penalty to give Portugal a 2-1 lead earlier after winning a penalty by flicking the ball into Loic Nego's outstretched arm. Also in Group F, Ireland's hopes of a first World Cup appearance since 2002 took a heavy blow with a 2-1 loss to Armenia.

Stitched-up Haaland scores in 11-1 win

Playing with stitches in his face following an accident with a bus door, Erling Haaland scored five goals, including a first-half hat trick, as Norway demolished Moldova 11-1 to extend its lead over Italy at the top of Group I to six points. Norway has played one more game.

Austria on track

Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer scored to lift Austria to a 2-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina which brings it closer to a first World Cup qualification since 1998. Austria is level with Bosnia-Herzegovina on 12 points in Group H but has an extra game to play. Cyprus and Romania drew 2-2.

