Elliott steals Kansas Speedway race in wild overtime finish, secures spot in 3rd round of playoffs

The race had a slew of late cautions — Hamlin dropped from the lead to seventh on a slow pit stop — that put Bubba Wallace in position to win the race. A red-flag stoppage for Zane Smith flipping his car set up the final overtime restart and Wallace was holding tight in a door-to-door battle with Christopher Bell for the victory.

Then Hamlin came from nowhere to catch Wallace, who drives for the team Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan, and Wallace scraped the wall as he tried to hold off his boss. That's when Elliott suddenly entered the frame and smashed Hamlin in the door to get past him for his second win of the season.

“What a crazy finish. Hope you all enjoyed that. I certainly did,” NASCAR's most popular driver told the crowd after collecting the checkered flag.

Elliott joins Ryan Blaney as the two drivers locked into the third round of the playoffs. The field will be cut from 12 drivers to eight after next week's race in Concord, North Carolina and Elliott said once he got in position for the victory, he wasn't giving up.

“I wasn’t going to lift, so I didn’t know what was going to happen. I figured at the end of the day, it was what it was at that point,” Elliott said. “Wherever I ended up, I ended up. At that point, we were all committed. Really cool just to be eighth on the restart and somehow win on a green-and-white checkered. Pretty neat.”

Hamlin finished second and was clearly dejected by the defeat. The three-time Daytona 500 winner is considered the greatest driver to never win a Cup title and needed the victory to lock up his spot in the next round of the playoffs. He also has a 60th Cup win set as a major career goal and is stuck on 59 victories.

He drove the final 50-plus laps with his power steering on the fritz.

“Just super disappointing. I wanted it bad. It would have been 60 for me,” Hamlin said. "Obviously got really, really tight with (Wallace), and it just got real tight and we let (Elliott) win.

“Man, I wanted it for my dad. I wanted it for everybody. Just wanted it a little too hard.”

Hamlin was followed his JGR teammates Bell and Chase Briscoe, who were third and fourth.

Wallace wound up fifth and even though the victory would have moved him deeper into the playoffs than he's ever been in his career, he was satisfied considering how poorly his car was running earlier in the race. He wasn't even upset with Hamlin, and shook hands with his boss on pit road.

“To even have a shot at the win with the way we started ... you could have fooled me. We were not good,” Wallace said. “Two years ago I’d probably say something dumb (about Hamlin). He’s a dumbass for that move. I don’t care if he’s my boss or not. But we’re going for the win. I hate that we gave it to Chevrolet there.”

Elliott, in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, was the only non-Toyota driver in the top five.

Bottom four

The four drivers in danger of playoff elimination headed into next Sunday's race are Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick and Wallace.

“Obviously there’s only one thing we can do at Charlotte (win), and that’s what we’ll be focused on,” Reddick said.

Reddick races

Reddick raced Sunday and finished seventh, hours after his wife disclosed on social media their newborn son has been ailing for several months.

Alexa Reddick posted she was in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at a North Carolina hospital with Rookie, the couple's second son who was born in May, working on improving his “heart function.” She wrote she had been seeking medical care for Rookie for some time without getting any concrete answers for what appeared to be "signs of heart failure that were being missed.

“Always trust your mom gut,” she added.

Reddick has not discussed the health battles his son has been facing.

Up next

A playoff elimination race at the hybrid oval/road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Kyle Larson won a year ago. The playoff field will be cut from 12 drivers to eight following next Sunday's race.

