Ella Langley, Riley Green and Lainey Wilson win big at the star-studded 2025 CMA Awards

It wasn't just them celebrating at the 59th annual CMA Awards. Album of the year went to host Lainey Wilson for “Whirlwind” — marking her second career win in the category.

“Mama, daddy, look! Check it out!” she started her speech. “Thank y'all so much.”

Wilson is also competing for the night’s highest honor — CMA entertainer of the year — against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, last year’s winner in the category.

Brooks & Dunn won vocal duo of the year, their 16th victory in the category. “I heard earlier tonight, ‘Man, y’all ever get sick of this?’” Kix Brooks said in his acceptance speech. “Hell no!”

The CMA Awards are being broadcast live on ABC and will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.

Combs opened the show with a fiery rendition of his single “Back in the Saddle,” setting the stage for Wilson to launch into a spirited medley. She was joined by a star-studded crew of surprise collaborators, Little Big Town and Keith Urban among them.

Performances arrived fast and fierce from there: Moroney, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, The Red Clay Strays, Stephen Wilson, Jr. and Kenny Chesney shined, one after another. Old Dominion performed on a small stage in the middle of the audience, working their way through a medley of “Break Up with Him," “Memory Lane," “One Man Band," “Hotel Key” and “Snapback.”

Zach Top, who performed his ode to six-strings, “Guitar,” early in the show, took home the trophy for new artist of the year. “I can't remember if I was supposed to put my beer down first or not,” he joked in his speech before taking a swig. It was his first CMA Award.

Shaboozey, Langley, Green and Wetmore are still set to perform, as well as Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless and rapper BigXThaPlug.

Later, legendary Vince Gill will be presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The CMA Awards are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.