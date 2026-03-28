Eighth-grader's perfect women's NCAA bracket lasts until Sweet 16 before finally missing a game

Schellhammer previously told The Associated Press it was “100% luck” and that he didn't know anything about basketball despite that perfect start through 48 games. His mother, Amy, called it “absolutely hilarious” and said her son had been getting more excited about watching the games because of the perfect start.

He has Texas winning the title in his bracket.

Mike Benzie, the senior director of content for NCAA Digital, said there were about 36 million men’s entries and 5.2 million on the women’s side.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness