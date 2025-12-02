Edmunds compares the new Cadillac Optiq and Audi Q4 E-tron

Range and power

The Optiq’s single-motor rear-wheel-drive model offers the most range in this comparison: an EPA-estimated 317 miles. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive model’s range drops slightly to 303 miles. The Q4 E-tron’s range tops out at 288 miles with the single-motor rear-wheel-drive model and drops to a somewhat disappointing 258 miles in the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model.

The 2026 Optiq is also more powerful than the Q4 E-tron. It makes 315 horsepower in its single-motor configuration or a stout 440 horsepower with dual motors. The Q4 E-tron is hardly slow, but it nonetheless trails with its 282 horsepower for the single-motor version or 335 horsepower with dual motors.

Winner: Optiq

Tech features and interior comfort

Cadillac equips the Optiq with an extensive array of standard tech features, including a massive 33-inch display screen, a 19-speaker premium audio system, Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system, and a Google Built-In infotainment system with Google Maps navigation. Many advanced driver aids, including a 360-degree camera system, are also standard. Unfortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which makes it easy to use your phone’s apps and functions fully, isn’t offered.

The Q4 E-tron’s standard features aren’t as impressive, but they cover the basics with a package of advanced driver aids, a digital instrument panel and a smallish center touchscreen. You do get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which connect wirelessly for added convenience. To get some features that are standard on the Optiq, you’ll have to pay extra for them in the Audi. Audi doesn’t offer a hands-free driving system either.

The Optiq’s slightly larger cabin provides a little more passenger room in both rows, and its front seats are more comfortable. Heated and ventilated front seats with a massaging function are optional on the Optiq, but the Q4 E-tron surprisingly only offers heated seats. The Cadillac also boasts a more comfortable ride over bumps than the Audi.

Winner: Optiq

Utility

The Optiq’s larger cabin delivers more cargo space, too. The Caddy provides 26 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up and 57 cubic feet with them down. The Q4 E-tron has 24.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 53.1 cubes with the rear seats folded down. Neither electric SUV has a front trunk, but the Optiq has a small underfloor storage area in the cargo area. When it comes to small items, both SUVs offer an adequate amount of small storage areas, including a sizable area in front of the center console. But the Q4 E-tron is the winner in towing thanks to its 2,650-pound max rating, which tops the Optiq’s 1,500-pound rating.

Winner: tie

Pricing and value

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq has a starting price of $52,395, which is among the lowest you’ll find for a luxury electric SUV. The top Premium Sport trim, which adds more features, is only about $3,000 more. Considering the Optiq’s mile-long list of standard features, lengthy driving range and upscale interior, it boasts great value.

The 2025 Audi Q4 E-tron has a starting price of $51,095. The top Premium Plus trim adds about $4,500 more. Although it starts slightly lower, the Q4 E-tron doesn’t match the Optiq’s value because it offers significantly fewer standard features, less comfort and a shorter driving range. We also noticed more low-budget interior panels and materials in the Audi.

Winner: Optiq

Edmunds says

The clear winner here is the Cadillac Optiq. We still like the Q4 E-tron for its elegant interior and excellent tech features, but it was simply outmatched by the Caddy’s robust value, superior comfort and longer driving range.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds.