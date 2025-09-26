Ed Sheeran, BigXthaPlug, Reneé Rapp, Jelly Roll and more to hit 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stage

“The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball ... brings together the year’s biggest pop stars and the most passionate fans for a celebration that launches the holidays in an unforgettable way,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement to The Associated Press.

The tour will kick off at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 2 with Warren, Murph, mgk, Nelly, Reneé Rapp, Rachel Chinouriri, Shinedown and Zara Larsson. There will also be a singalong to the music of “KPOP Demon Hunters.”

The Jingle Ball concert was first introduced in 1996 at Madison Square Garden by New York radio station Z100 and has since become a multi-city tour and an annual tradition. This year, the Madison Square Garden concert on Dec. 12 will feature Sheeran, Rapp, Warren, Murph, Larsson, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Laufey, Monsta X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Ravyn Lenae and the “KPOP Demon Hunters” special.

A presale for Capitol One cardholders will begin Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. local time and end Oct. 2 or while supplies last. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Oct. 3.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part a nationwide television special as well, airing on ABC in December. It will be available on Hulu the next day.