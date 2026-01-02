Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 rattles southern and central Mexico

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometers), 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, which is in the mountains about 57 miles northeast of Acapulco.

Sheinbaum resumed her press briefing a short time later and said that she had spoken with Guerrero's Gov. Evelyn Salgado, who told her there was no serious damage reported so far.

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets when the shaking began.