Eagles' Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected moments after a pregame Super Bowl championship celebration for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
Carter was tossed six seconds into Thursday night's NFL season opener for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams' 1-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles took Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
In Other News
1
Wind, solar farms banned in unincorporated territory in Clark County
2
‘Laughter is the best medicine,’ local proctologist says about...
3
Local groups, leaders help shape America 250 celebrations in Clark...
4
Village in Clark County on a boil advisory
5
Springfield gets federal transportation funds for new public transit...