Dutch far-right politician Wilders fears he may have been a target of Belgian attack plotters

A bag of steel balls also was found there, while a 3D printer believed to be used to make parts for the planned attack was found at another residence. Prosecutors said it appeared “that the intention was to build a drone to attach a load.”

Prosecutors said the police raids were part of an investigation into “attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.” They didn't identify the politicians who might have been targeted.

But Belgian government ministers identified Prime Minister Bart De Wever as one target. On X, Wilders posted a Belgian news report that he and De Wever’s successor as Antwerp mayor, Els van Doesburg, were also on the hit list. All three are right-wing politicians.

Wilders said that an investigation was underway into whether the reports are true and “until I know that, I’m going nowhere.” He canceled an appearance on Friday at an election debate with other political leaders before the Netherlands holds an early general election on Oct. 29.

Flemish broadcaster VTM was the source of some of the reports, but it didn't provide details on how it learned about the list. In an interview with VTM, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said that both Belgian and foreign politicians were targets. He didn't elaborate.

World leaders often visit Belgium's capital, Brussels, for European Union and NATO summits, among other events.

De Wever hasn't spoken publicly about the case, but he gave a thumbs-up to television cameras at a meeting of government ministers on Friday. The police raids were carried out close to his Antwerp home.

One of the suspects was later released. The other two were due to face a judge, possibly to be formally charged.

Wilders has been a target of extremists for years and lives with round-the-clock protection. His Party for Freedom is leading in polls before the election, which was called after he pulled out of the ruling four-party coalition in a dispute about a crackdown on migration.

Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday that the intention of the suspects “was to carry out a jihadi-inspired terrorist attack targeting politicians.” They provided no details about how they had drawn those conclusions.

Mike Corder contributed to this report from The Hague, Netherlands.