Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 14th time to capture third world championship title

TOKYO (AP) — Armand “Mondo” Duplantis broke the pole vault world record for the 14th time Monday night, clearing 6.30 meters to capture his third world championship.
Duplantis, who grew up in Louisiana but competes for his mother’s native Sweden, easily won his 49th straight meet, then kept the crowd around for another drama-rich half-hour to watch him go for the record.
He cleared his top height on his third and final try -- the bar still bouncing but not falling as he leaped off the mat to start the celebration.
He gets $70,000 for the victory plus a $100,000 bonus for setting the record at the world championships.
