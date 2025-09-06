Drawing set for a Powerball jackpot that has ballooned to $1.8 billion

The game's terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots and ever-larger prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The largest jackpot on record, $2.04 billion, was drawn in 2022 and went to a California ticket buyer.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31.

The $1.8 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $826.4 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.