Dolphins' Tyreek Hill carted off field and taken to hospital with dislocated left knee

An air cast was placed over his leg before Hill — cheering and clapping, acknowledging the cheers of fans — was taken off the field on a cart. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, the Dolphins said, “for imaging, evaluation and observation" of the knee injury.

“He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I've ever seen (have) such a terrible experience,” McDaniel said. “He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good, just make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on the team.”

The Dolphins expected to learn more details on Tuesday, McDaniel said. Hill was undergoing an MRI exam and a CT scan late Monday night, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Miami television station WSVN.

“Are there any torn ligaments? Is there torn cartilage? Are there any broken bones? You check on the blood flow. Any, God forbid, nerve damage?” Rosenhaus said in the television interview. “All this is getting checked out.”

Members of the Dolphins' medical and athletic training staff were with Hill at the hospital, Rosenhaus said.

Hill's leg was bent at an ugly angle when medical personnel — who were at his side in a matter of a few seconds — got to him.

Hill was hurt when he made a catch and got tackled near the New York Jets' sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his knee appeared to twist severely as he was getting pulled down.

Players from both teams took a knee at various spots on the field while Hill was tended to, and the cart was immediately summoned. Players gathered briefly around the cart before it was driven across the field and into the tunnel leading to the Dolphins' locker room.

The laughing and joking from Hill started even before he was carted off, McDaniel said, and he said Hill's reaction helped calm the Dolphins — who went on to beat the Jets 27-21 for their first win in four games this season.

“That’s just his personality. That’s just who he is,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with him.”

There was immediate reaction from around the league, including a simple thought from Kansas City quarterback and Hill's former teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

“Prayers up man…..” Mahomes posted on X shortly after the injury.

Hill, a five-time All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs in the 2019 season, had matched a season high for catches with six when he got hurt.

Hill has 11,363 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2017, the most in the league over that span. He also has 819 catches, fourth most in the league since 2017 behind only Davante Adams (886), Travis Kelce (880) and Stefon Diggs (824).

Hill’s 83 touchdown catches are third most in the NFL since 2017. Adams has 102 scoring catches and Mike Evans has 91.

“It’s part of the game. It’s a sad reality we live,” defensive lineman Zach Sieler said. “You have to play every last play like it’s your last.”

The 31-year-old Hill in his 10th NFL season and fourth with the Dolphins. He led the league with 1,799 receiving yards in 2023 — but has seen some rocky moments in his Miami tenure, including pulling himself from last season's finale and later indicating he wanted to play elsewhere.

That led to Hill having to rebuild some relationships with teammates, and the result of that work was even on display in the moments immediately after he got hurt, McDaniel said.

“We've talked a lot about all the stuff that Tyreek has done this offseason and a big portion is to lead by example and connecting with his teammates,” McDaniel said. “He kind of utilized that connectivity to make sure that his team was finishing on the right end. He was inspiring in that situation, and I think his teammates benefited from that.”

