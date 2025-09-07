Dodgers' Yamamoto has a no-hitter through 6 innings against the Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto has not allowed a hit through six innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Dodgers lead 3-0.
The 27-year-old right-hander from Japan has allowed two walks and thrown 84 pitches. His career high for pitches since coming to the major leagues is 110.
Yamamoto walked his first two hitters in the third but escaped that jam via a strikeout and a double play. He has struck out seven through six innings.
Yamamoto is coming off a 10-strikeout effort against Arizona on Sunday.
