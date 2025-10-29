Dodgers shuffle their slumping lineup for World Series Game 5, and it doesn't work in Jays' 6-1 win

Manager Dave Roberts moved slumping Mookie Betts down in the order for the first time in four years and benched Andy Pages in an attempt to jump-start an offense that is on the verge of ruining Los Angeles' bid to become baseball's first repeat champions since 2000.

“Doesn’t feel great,” Roberts said. “You clearly see (the Blue Jays) finding ways to get hits, move the baseball forward, and we’re not doing a good job of it. ... (But) we have that ability. We’ve got to make some adjustments.”

The Dodgers are batting a dismal .202 in the World Series after failing to mount anything of consequence in Game 5. The team that finished second in the majors in runs scored during the regular season has plated only four runs in its last 28 innings of play, including just three in these back-to-back home losses.

Los Angeles went 10 for 61 over the past two games at home, including 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position — a situation that only came up once in Game 5.

“We all know what we’re capable of, and we haven’t done it for two games,” said Game 3 hero Freddie Freeman, who went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts Wednesday. “Maybe a day off will cool them off over there and reignite us.”

Will Smith went 1 for 4 in Betts' customary No. 2 spot, contributing only a ninth-inning single. Betts went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in the No. 3 spot, while slugger Max Muncy went 0 for 3 — and so did Tommy Edman.

Even Shohei Ohtani couldn't contribute, going 0 for 4 in the leadoff spot in his second straight hitless game since clubbing four extra-base hits and reaching base nine times in LA's 18-inning victory in Game 3. Entering Game 5, Ohtani had a 1.182 playoff OPS, while the rest of the Dodgers had a combined .682.

Only the Dodgers' unrelated outfielders named Hernández had an effective approach in Game 5. Kiké's homer was his first of another solid postseason for the Dodgers' career leader in playoff appearances, while Teoscar Hernández went 2 for 4 — but also struck out to end the game.

Roberts made the changes for Game 5 after the defending champions struggled at the plate despite splitting the first four games with the Jays. Los Angeles has only 38 hits in the series — 15 fewer than Toronto — and has relied heavily on eight homers, including seven solo shots, to drive in its 18 runs.

“In the postseason, you’ve got to be a little bit more reactive than the regular season,” Roberts said before the game. “When I netted out the value of what I feel gives us the best chance to win today, that was a decision I made.”

Game 5 was the first time since 2021 that Betts started but wasn't in one of the top two spots in Los Angeles' lineup, and the demotion felt necessary.

The eight-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion has been the Dodgers' No. 2 hitter nearly all season behind Ohtani, and Roberts resisted any temptation to move Betts during rough spots in his underwhelming regular season at the plate.

But Betts is 3 for 23 with no RBIs and no extra-base hits in the World Series after going 2 for 16 without scoring a run in the last three games at Dodger Stadium. Betts has no homers and just six RBIs in the current postseason, and his career playoff batting average has dropped to .255 after nine career postseason trips with Boston and Los Angeles.

“I think he’s pressing,” Roberts said. “Hopefully, the off day, (he can) find a way to get away from it, and then go out there and just kind of focus on one game and be good for one game, go out there and compete. But I think you can see there’s a little anxiousness in there, but it’s not the first time he’s struggled. It’s not the first time he’s faced elimination. And it’s not just Mookie. It’s everyone that’s got to do their part, too.”

Smith is 5 for 21 with a homer and four RBIs in the World Series while also catching every inning.

Alex Call went 0 for 2 with a walk while taking the lineup spot of Pages, who is 1 for 15 in the World Series and 4 for 50 with one RBI in the entire postseason. Call played left field while Kiké Hernández moved to center.

Pages had an .828 OPS at the start of July during a first half that inspired All-Star talk around the outfielder, but he dropped off in the second half. Only his defense in center field — and the Dodgers' lack of a serious alternative, given the complete failure of $17 million outfielder Michael Conforto, who hasn't played in the postseason — likely kept Pages in the lineup this long into his October struggles.

