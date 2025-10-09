Djokovic sets up Shanghai Masters semifinal against No. 204-ranked Vacherot

The only major blip against Bergs was being broken when he led 5-4 in the second set, before finally converting his third match point.

“I should have closed out the match at 5-4,” Djokovic said. "Very challenging conditions these days for all the players, and I was just trying to stay alive on the court. I’m glad to overcome this hurdle.”

It was the first meeting between Djokovic and Bergs.

“Man, I've got to stop idolizing you,” Bergs said with a smile before the 26-year-old Belgian hugged Djokovic at the net.

Vacherot stunned 10th-seeded Holger Rune 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to become the second lowest-ranked semifinalist in Masters 1000 events in the past 35 years, according to the ATP.

“This is just unbelievable,” Vacherot said in an on-court interview. “I didn’t come as a qualifier, I came as an alternate. I wasn’t even sure I was going to play qualifying.”

Vacherot clinched the win when Rune netted a return of serve, then fell to his knees on the baseline with both hands to his face against the court surface. Rune had struggled with mobility because of leg cramps in the third set.

