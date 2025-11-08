Djokovic beats Musetti to win Athens title and send Auger-Aliassime into ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic has won his 101st career title by defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Hellenic Championship
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the ATP 250 tennis tournament final match, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: AP

Sports
49 minutes ago
ATHENS (AP) — Novak Djokovic won his 101st career title by rallying for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Hellenic Championship on Saturday.

The loss ended Musetti's hopes of qualifying for season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, with Felix Auger-Aliassime earning the final spot instead.

The 38-year-old Djokovic set a men's record with his 72nd title on hard courts, one more than Roger Federer.

“An incredible battle," Djokovic said. "Three hours of a grueling match, physically. ... I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one.”

The last set featured five breaks, before Djokovic clinched the victory with a service winner. Musetti has now lost his last six tour-level finals.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

