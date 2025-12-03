Dixon delivers late as No. 16 North Carolina wins 67-64 at No. 18 Kentucky

Henri Veesaar led North Carolina with 17 points, followed by Caleb Wilson with 15 and Luka Bogavac with 12. Wilson shot 5 for 19 but added 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Tar Heels made six 3s and limited the Wildcats to one on 13 attempts in handing Kentucky its first home loss of the season.

Neither team led by more than six in a game that featured nine ties and 14 lead changes.

Otega Oweh led the Wildcats (5-3) with 16 points, followed by Collin Chandler with 12 and Denzel Aberdeen with 10. Chandler made a layup that tied the score at 64 but misfired on a layup with four seconds to go. Wilson made one of two free throws at the other end and stole the inbounds pass to seal the win for North Carolina.

Kentucky missed its first eight 3-pointers before Brandon Garrison connected with 13:08 remaining. The Wildcats then missed 13 straight field goal attempts in a drought that lasted more than 10 minutes.

Kentucky welcomed new football coach Will Stein, who was introduced to the crowd and received a standing ovation during the first media timeout in the second half. Stein, formerly the offensive coordinator at Oregon, replaced Mark Stoops, who was fired Sunday after 13 seasons with the Wildcats.

Up next

North Carolina hosts Georgetown on Sunday.

Kentucky plays No. 11 Gonzaga on Friday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball