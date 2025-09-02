Disney to pay $10 million fine after FTC says it allowed data collection on kids

According to the complaint, Disney failed to properly label some videos that it uploaded to YouTube as “Made for Kids.” The mislabeling allowed Disney, through YouTube, to collect personal data from children under 13 viewing child-directed videos and use that data for targeted advertising to children, the FTC said. That's because, since the videos weren't labeled as being for kids, they included targeted advertising.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately return a message for comment.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, agreed to pay $170 million in a similar settlement in 2019.