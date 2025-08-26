Desmond Watson, the heaviest player in NFL history, was released by Tampa Bay

The heaviest player in NFL history may not get a chance to play in the league
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Desmond Watson watches from the sideline during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Desmond Watson watches from the sideline during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
news
By ROB MAADDI – AP Pro Football Writer
24 minutes ago
X

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The heaviest player in NFL history may not get a chance to play in the league.

Desmond Watson was among the players released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

Watson, who played at Florida, was signed after going undrafted in April. He weighed 464 pounds at the school’s pro day and lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft but didn’t get a chance to practice with the team because he didn’t lose enough weight. He spent training camp on the non-football injury list.

“He’s still working. Job’s not finished,” agent EJ Gonzalez told the AP.

The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle had been working with a team nutritionist and the team didn’t say what would be an ideal playing weight for him.

“The door is not closed on him, but if you don’t practice, you’re probably not going to make this team,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. "We’ll see where we are in a couple weeks and we’ll circle back and we’ll go from there. We’re in the last week of camp. If you’re not practicing, you’re not going to play. He’s been working hard, we had a good talk, and we’ll circle back and see where he’s at.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Lebanon man indicted for fatal Clark County crash with man outside car
2
Clark County trick-or-treat set for Oct. 25
3
Is the governor’s property tax group irrelevant?
4
4 Clark County schools add new staff, upgrade building
5
2 Springfield events to raise overdose awareness