Desmond Watson, the heaviest player in NFL history, was released by Tampa Bay

Watson, who played at Florida, was signed after going undrafted in April. He weighed 464 pounds at the school’s pro day and lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft but didn’t get a chance to practice with the team because he didn’t lose enough weight. He spent training camp on the non-football injury list.

“He’s still working. Job’s not finished,” agent EJ Gonzalez told the AP.

The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle had been working with a team nutritionist and the team didn’t say what would be an ideal playing weight for him.

“The door is not closed on him, but if you don’t practice, you’re probably not going to make this team,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. "We’ll see where we are in a couple weeks and we’ll circle back and we’ll go from there. We’re in the last week of camp. If you’re not practicing, you’re not going to play. He’s been working hard, we had a good talk, and we’ll circle back and see where he’s at.”

