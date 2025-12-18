Deaths reported after business jet crashed at an airport in North Carolina

A sheriff has confirmed fatalities in a business jet crash Thursday at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina
14 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff said there were deaths Thursday in the crash of a business jet that was trying to land at a regional airport in Statesville, North Carolina.

“I can confirm there were fatalities," Iredell County Sheriff Grant Campbell said, though he declined to say how many.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The airport’s website states that Statesville Regional Airport offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Statesville is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charlotte. Officials have not said whether there were injuries.

