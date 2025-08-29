Death toll from Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York City rises to 7 and infections hit 114

Officials said 114 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease as of Thursday, while six people are hospitalized.

The bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease had been discovered in 12 cooling towers on 10 buildings, including a city-run hospital and sexual health clinic, health officials said. Remediation efforts have since been completed on all of the cooling towers.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by Legionella bacteria, which grow in warm water and spread through building water systems. The city’s outbreak has been linked to cooling towers, which use water and a fan to cool buildings.

People usually develop symptoms — a cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches and shortness of breath — between two days and two weeks after exposure to the bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City health officials say people who live or work in the area should contact a health care provider if they develop flu-like symptoms.