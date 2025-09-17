DC Council gives final approval to the Washington Commanders' return to the RFK Stadium site

Shortly before the vote, the Commanders expressed concern with what they described as ”last-minute new demands" from the Council, according to a letter to the Council from team president Mark Clouse, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. When the Council voted Wednesday, most of the proposed amendments were rejected.

The Commanders currently play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, but aim to open a new venue in 2030.

The ownership group led by Harris considered locations in Washington, Maryland and Virginia after buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. Congress passed a bill transferring the RFK Stadium land to the city that was signed by then-President Joe Biden in early January.

That paved the way for making it possible to replace the old stadium with a mixed-use development, including the new venue for the Commanders. The Council gave preliminary approval to the plan last month, but one more vote was required.

