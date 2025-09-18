DC Council gives final approval to the Washington Commanders' return to the RFK Stadium site

“It is with great pride that I can say we are officially bringing our Commanders home and turning 180 acres of land on the banks of the Anacostia, on the monumental axis, into jobs and opportunity for DC residents,” Bowser said in a statement after Wednesday's vote. “This will be the largest economic development project in DC history.”

Shortly before the vote, the Commanders expressed concern with what they described as “last-minute new demands” from the Council, according to a letter to the Council from team president Mark Clouse, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

When the Council voted Wednesday, most of the proposed amendments were rejected — and the team gave no indication of any lingering issues.

“Today is a historic day for D.C., the Commanders organization, and our fans. With the Council’s approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth for our city,” Harris said. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and collaboration between Mayor Bowser, Chairman (Phil) Mendelson, the Council and the countless community, business and labor leaders whose voices and input helped shape the process every step of the way.”

The Commanders currently play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, but aim to open a new venue in 2030 on the same RFK site where the team played when it won three Super Bowls in the 1980s and '90s.

Congress passed a bill transferring the RFK Stadium land to the city that was signed by then-President Joe Biden in early January. That paved the way for making it possible to replace the old stadium with a mixed-use development, including the new venue for the Commanders.

“The redevelopment plan for the RFK Memorial Stadium Campus is a BIPARTISAN SUCCESS STORY, and I commend the D.C. Council for taking the final step today to turn this long-awaited vision into REALITY for our nation’s capital," Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, posted on social media.

The Council gave preliminary approval to the plan last month, but a second vote was required. Although there was plenty of debate Wednesday, particularly regarding ways to hold the team accountable for development commitments, by the time the final vote occurred, the mood was largely celebratory.

One Council member, Democrat Matthew Frumin, switched his vote to yes Wednesday after opposing the bill last month.

“It's gonna happen,” he said. “Let's all get shoulder to shoulder and make this as great as it can be.”

___

AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

___

