David's pick sets up winning FG as Bucs beat Seahawks 38-35 in duel between Mayfield and Darnold

After a short completion to Cooper Kupp, Darnold was intercepted while throwing off his back foot and toward the middle of the field. His pass deflected off defensive end Logan Hall’s helmet and into David’s hands.

Tampa Bay took over at the Seattle 36, making further heroics by Mayfield unnecessary. Rachaad White ran three times for 15 yards to get the Bucs well within McLaughlin's range, Mayfield took a knee to run the clock down, and McLaughlin ended it with his third field goal of the day.

In a duel between quarterbacks who struggled with the teams that drafted them, then spent a season together in Carolina before reviving their careers elsewhere, Mayfield and Darnold combined to throw for 720 yards with just 10 incompletions. Mayfield finished 29 of 33 for 379 yards and two touchdowns, and Darnold was 28 of 34 for 341 yards, four TDs and the one, costly pick.

Two receivers out of Ohio State were the main beneficiaries of the high-level quarterback play. Tampa Bay's Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, and Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with eight receptions for 132 yards and a score.

Tampa Bay led 13-0 late in the second quarter. The Seahawks took their first lead at 14-13 early in the third, the Bucs pushed back ahead 28-21 near the end of the period, and Darnold threw two TD passes in the fourth quarter, the second a 21-yarder to Tory Horton that gave Seattle a 35-28 lead.

White had two rushing touchdowns for the Bucs, and Seahawks tight end AJ Barner had two TD catches.

Injuries

Buccaneers: RB Josh Williams was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter and did not return.

Seahawks: LB Derick Hall sustained an oblique injury and CB Riq Woolen was evaluated for a concussion, forcing both out of the game in the third quarter.

Up next

Buccaneers: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

Seahawks: Visit Jacksonville next Sunday.

