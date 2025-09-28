Dart's impressive debut leads Giants to 1st win over Chargers, but await word on Nabers' injury

“Happy we got him,” Daboll said.

Dart threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in an impressive NFL starting debut, leading the Giants past the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 on Sunday.

“It's just a football game, that's just the best way to describe it,” Dart said when asked how he felt mentally and physically. “Obviously, this experience was a special one, being my first one.”

The excitement by the Giants (1-3) was a bit tempered by the uncertain status of wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was carted off the field in the second quarter with a knee injury. Daboll didn't have an immediate update after the game.

“Unfortunately this is a business of injury,” Daboll said. “I feel terrible for Malik’s injury. We’ll see where it’s at.”

Dart launched a deep pass down the right sideline — a free play after the Chargers (3-1) jumped offside — toward a streaking Nabers. The wide receiver’s right leg appeared to buckle as he went up to try to catch the pass, which fell incomplete.

Nabers, down at the Chargers 7 with 6:12 left before halftime, immediately grabbed at his right leg. He was checked for several minutes before being helped onto the cart.

“You hate to see your teammate, your brother, go down like that," Dart said.

Dart started after Daboll — who many fans have called to be fired after the team's winless start — made the decision this week to play him in place of Russell Wilson. And the rookie made an immediate impact, running for a 15-yard score to cap his first drive as a starting quarterback. He also threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson.

Dart finished 13 of 20 for 111 yards and ran 10 times for 54 yards.

He also brushed off a hamstring injury after halftime and a big hit from the Chargers that sent him to the medical tent for two plays to be evaluated for a head injury.

“I know (No.) 6 is probably going to be sore," Daboll said. “I mean, he gutted it out. Son’s a tough son of a you know what. He’s tough, but I knew that.”

The Giants' defense also made big plays when it counted most, including Brian Burns' sack of Justin Herbert that forced the Chargers to punt late in the game. Then, Dart and the offense took over and milked the clock before giving Herbert and Los Angeles one final try — but with just 18 seconds left.

After an incompletion, Herbert completed a 22-yard pass to Quentin Johnston, who was tackled by Cor'Dale Flott and couldn't get out of bounds — ending the game.

“We just didn’t execute,” Herbert said. “The defense made some big stops and got us the ball back. It’s on us as an offense to go down there and score.”

Herbert finished 23 of 41 for 203 yards and a touchdown to Johnston, but was also intercepted twice. Rookie Omarion Hampton ran for 128 yards, including a 54-yard TD, on 12 carries.

Strong start

Dart ran for a 15-yard touchdown to cap an impressive 90-yard drive on New York's opening possession.

After the Chargers punted on their first series, Dart and the Giants took the field at their 10 — and the quarterback received a standing ovation from the MetLife Stadium crowd as he jogged from the sideline.

He connected with a sliding Nabers for a 13-yard completion to make it first-and-10 at the 15, and then ran it in to put New York up 7-0.

After the Giants punted on their second possession, they got the ball back shortly after when Dexter Lawrence tipped Herbert's pass at the line, snatched it out of the air and rumbled 38 yards to the Chargers 3 before Herbert tackled him, saving a touchdown.

New York setted for a 22-yard field goal by Jude McAtamney — kicking in place of the injured Graham Gano — to go up 10-0 1:13 into the second quarter.

Charging back

With the Chargers trailing 13-3 late in the second, Abdul Carter jumped offside on fourth down to keep Los Angeles' drive alive. On the next play, Herbert connected with Johnston on a 36-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 13-10 with 27 seconds left before halftime.

Two plays after Dru Phillips' interception of Herbert, Dart shoveled a pass to Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown. Cam Skattebo ran in the 2-point conversion — punctuating it with a backflip in the end zone — to put New York up 21-10 with 2:49 left in the quarter.

Los Angeles quickly answered back on Hampton's 54-yard touchdown run — the longest by a rookie in franchise history. Herbert made it a three-point game with a run on the 2-point conversion.

“It stinks,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said of the loss. “Guys fought. Guys battled. We weren’t able to, and I wasn’t able to put us in position to win the game.”

Injuries

Chargers: LT Joe Alt was carted off with an ankle injury in the first quarter. He was replaced by Austin Deculus.

Giants: S Jevon Holland left in the second quarter with a neck injury, but returned.

Up next

Chargers: Host the Washington Commanders next Sunday.

Giants: Face the Saints in New Orleans next Sunday.

