Darryn Peterson hits two late 3s as No. 11 Kansas wins 64-61 at No. 13 Texas Tech

The Red Raiders (16-6, 6-3), playing without starting point guard Christian Anderson, had a 59-50 lead with 6:05 to go after a jumper by LeJuan Watts. But they made only one of their last 12 shots while Kansas closed on a 14-2 run.

Melvin Council Jr. had 16 points, Flory Bidunga scored 14 and Bryson Tiller grabbed 10 rebounds for Kansas.

Watts had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas Tech, which beat Kansas in each of the previous two seasons under coach Grant McCasland after never before winning consecutive games in the 53-game series. The Red Raiders had been 11-0 at home this season.

Donovan Atwell had 12 points on four 3s for Texas Tech, including bookend 3s during an 11-0 run early in the second half for a six-point lead.

Anderson, who averages 19.6 points per game and leads the Big 12 with 7.5 assists, missed the game because of illness. He was in uniform and was riding a stationary bicycle early in the second half, but never played.

Up next

Kansas hosts Utah on Saturday.

Texas Tech visits West Virginia on Sunday.

