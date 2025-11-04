Dallas Cowboys acquire linebacker Logan Wilson to bolster NFL's second-worst defense

Wilson had requested a trade after his playing time decreased for the Bengals, who have the league's worst defense. The Cowboys traded two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay before the season.

“Some guys have the ability to see a certain key and, at the same time, take a step up in the hole," Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. "He knows how to get in the gaps right now. ... For what we need right now, he can come in immediately and help us at linebacker.”

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowls in the 1990s, mocked the deal during the ESPN broadcast.

“He may want to cancel that trade,” Aikman said. “I don’t think one player from what I’ve seen tonight is going to make a difference for this group.”

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a trade.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have been aggressive. General manager Howie Roseman continues adding players to a talented roster to improve the team's chances for a repeat.

Since the Eagles (6-2) last played a game, they’ve acquired edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander.

Phillips, who came from Miami on Monday for a third-round pick, immediately bolsters the pass rush. The 2021 first-round pick had three sacks in his last five games for the Dolphins. All of Philadelphia’s edge rushers combined have three sacks this season.

Carter gives the defense a veteran slot cornerback to allow defensive coordinator Vic Fangio more flexibility to use Cooper DeJean outside. Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is a low-risk, high-reward acquisition.

The Baltimore Ravens also added an edge rusher on Monday, getting Dre’Mont Jones from Tennessee for a conditional fifth-round pick. Jones has 4 1/2 sacks this season so he’s an upgrade for the Ravens (3-5) at a position of need.

Several moves trades already went down last month. The Bengals acquired Joe Flacco. The Rams got cornerback Roger McCreary. Defensive end Keion White went to the 49ers. Safety Kyle Dugger was traded to the Steelers. The Jaguars and Browns swapped cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Tyson Campbell.

The Chargers added edge Odafe Oweh in a deal that sent safety Alohi Gilman to the Ravens.

There are some high-profile players who could be on the move. Bengals All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and Jets running back Breece Hall are among the biggest names being mentioned in trade speculation.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also requested a trade so he could be available.

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

