Cubs 3B Shaw says he's 'not concerned at all' about backlash for attending Charlie Kirk memorial

“Whatever backlash comes is OK,” Shaw said. “I feel strongly in my faith that was meant to be.”

Kirk, a Chicago area native, would text Shaw after Cubs games. He posed for a photo with Shaw and Chicago infielder Michael Busch on the Cubs' dugout following a game at Wrigley Field in August.

Shaw missed a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday that had seeding ramifications for the playoff-bound Cubs. They’re trying to secure the top wild card and homefield advantage that comes with it in the opening round. The Cubs had an off day on Monday, so this was the first opportunity to ask Shaw about the decision to attend the memorial.

“I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do,” he said.

