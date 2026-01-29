Crews race to restore power, open roads as the US South braces for another blast of dangerous cold

At least 80 people have died in areas afflicted with bitter cold from Texas to New Jersey.

The extended deep freeze has left some people increasingly desperate in a region unaccustomed to and ill-equipped for such cold. Emergency dispatchers in Mississippi were getting calls from people running out of food and medications while stuck at home. Tennessee had troopers making welfare checks on residents who hadn't been heard from in days.

The situation in hard-hit northern Mississippi was “life-or-death,” said Jamie Parttridge, a longtime resident of Batesville, where residents shivered in line outside a Walmart store waiting for a turn to buy supplies.

More than 300,000 U.S. homes and businesses had no electricity Wednesday, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. The vast majority were in Mississippi and Tennessee, with roughly 100,000 each.

Nashville Electric Service said in a social media post Thursday that it had 963 linemen working on repairs after the storm snapped hundreds of power poles in the Nashville area. A utility vice president, Brent Baker, said Wednesday crews would need the weekend, or longer, before all customers could be restored.

Interstates 55 and 22 were closed in northern Mississippi after emergency crews with tow trucks and snowplows removed gridlocked vehicles stuck on the icy roads. Gov. Tate Reeves said road crews would continue to work Thursday toward reopening the major highways.

Reeves said he had mobilized 500 National Guard troops to clear trees and other debris still blocking roads.

Warming centers are open across Mississippi

Mississippi officials say it's the state’s worst winter storm since 1994. About 60 warming centers were opened across the state, known as one of the nation’s poorest. But for some communities, they weren't enough.

Hal Ferrell, mayor of Batesville, said Wednesday that no one in the city has power and, with roads still slippery with ice, it’s too soon to begin recovery efforts.

“We’re at a real mess and warming centers just don’t exist for 7,500 people,” Ferrell said.

Forecasters say the subfreezing weather will persist in the eastern U.S. into February and there's high chance of heavy snow in the Carolinas, Virginia and northeast Georgia this weekend. Snowfall is also possible along the East Coast from Maryland to Maine.

There was a slight chance of freezing rain Thursday night in some-hard areas of Mississippi and a limited possibility of snow showers in Nashville overnight Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But forecasters said the biggest threat was the dangerous cold, with sub-zero wind chills possible in parts of South deal with widespread power outages.

University of Mississippi to close for a second week

Officials at the University of Mississippi in snow-covered Oxford opted to cancel classes and campus activities for a second week, with plans to to reopen Feb 9.

Though power had been restored to the campus, workers were still removing limbs dangling from trees, university officials said in statement Wednesday night.

Erik Lipsett in Benton County, Mississippi, spent the last several days scooping ice from the front yard so he can melt it to flush down his toilets. The area has been without water and power since the weekend.

On Wednesday morning, he lined up at a nearby gas station to shower and said that propane bottles, canisters and hookups for heaters are hard to come by.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee; Jeff Amy and Charlotte Kramon in Atlanta; Jonathan Mattise and Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; Hallie Golden in Seattle; and Sarah Brumfield in Washington contributed to this report.

___

This story corrects the spelling of the name Parttridge.