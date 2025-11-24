Cowboys rally from 21 down to beat Eagles 24-21 on Brandon Aubrey's game-ending field goal

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired after Dak Prescott rallied Dallas from a 21-point deficit and the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in a mistake-filled thriller
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sports
By SCHUYLER DIXON – AP Pro Football Writer
3 minutes ago
X

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired after Dak Prescott rallied Dallas from a 21-point deficit and the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in a mistake-filled thriller Sunday.

The Cowboys (5-5-1) converted on their third tiebreaking chance of the fourth quarter to extend Prescott's home winning streak against NFC East opponents to 19 in their first game at AT&T Stadium since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

The Eagles (8-3) are still in good shape to be the first repeat winners in the NFC East since they won four in a row from 2001-04, but the offense reverted to the form that has frustrated A.J. Brown after the star receiver had a big hand in the 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Philadelphia lost with a lead of at least 21 points for the first time since 1999, when Arizona beat the Eagles 25-24. It was the first win for Dallas when trailing by three touchdowns since the Cowboys beat the Rams 34-31 in 2014.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Column: More bottles with messages, part two of a WWI soldier’s diary
2
Column: With a lot to be thankful for, don’t forget about Thanksgiving
3
Springfield students challenge bill on parental consent for mental...
4
Clark County Historical Society to open holiday display on Friday
5
See why the Clark County library director is retiring