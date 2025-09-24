Costa Rica halts all flights after radar failure at main airport

For now, authorities said that no planes would be allowed to take off or land in Costa Rica between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Costa Rica has a second international airport in Guanacaste, but aviation authorities said that the radar failure affects flights there as well.

Some airlines advised passengers of the situation on social media platforms, asking travelers to contact the airlines to reschedule their flights.

Authorities haven't yet said how many flights would be affected.