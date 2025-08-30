Correction: Wisconsin Supreme Court story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Aug. 29, 2025, about Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley announcing she will not seek reelection, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Bradley voted with the majority in upholding Act 10, a law that effectively ended collective bargaining rights for most state workers. Bradley was not on the court at the time of that ruling.
