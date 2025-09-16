Correction: Trump-China story

MADRID (AP) — In a story published Sep. 16, 2025, about the U.S. and China reaching a framework deal for the ownership of TikTok, The Associated Press erroneously identified Xi Jinping as China’s premier. He is the president.
