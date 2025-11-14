Correction: Supreme Court-Climate-California story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Nov. 14, 2025, about the U.S. Chamber of Commerce asking the Supreme Court to pause new California laws expected to require thousands of companies to report emissions and climate-risk information, The Associated Press erroneously reported that one of the laws requires companies that make more than $500,000 a year to biennially disclose how climate change could hurt them financially. The law applies to companies that make more than $500 million a year.
