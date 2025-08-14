Breaking: Springfield to again have compounding pharmacy at RxAvenue

Correction: Melania Trump-Hunter Biden story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Aug. 13, 2025, about first lady Melania Trump demanding that Hunter Biden retract comments linking her to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Biden made the remarks in an interview with British journalist Andrew Callaghan. Callaghan is an American journalist.

