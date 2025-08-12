Correction: Media-Journalists Killed story

In a story published Aug. 11, 2025, The Associated Press reported that CPJ estimated that 11 journalists and media workers affiliated with Al Jazeera have been killed in the Gaza conflict. CPJ revised that to 10 on Tuesday.
In Other News
1
Snyder Park encampment cleared following three month clean-up
2
Humorous fundraiser leads to honorary plaque above Heritage Center...
3
Black community leaders call for arrest of man they say started brawl
4
Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest packed in crowds over weekend
5
Federal Medicaid policy shifts pressuring Rocking Horse in Springfield