Correction: Media-Journalists Killed story

In a story originally published Aug. 11, 2025, about journalists in Gaza, The Associated Press reported that Israel had accused Anas al-Sharif, without evidence, of leading a Hamas cell. Israel released documents in October 2024 it said it had seized from Gaza showing that al-Sharif was a member of Hamas’ armed wing, as well as photos that appeared to show him posing with senior Hamas leaders released Aug. 11. The Associated Press could not authenticate the documents and the circumstances surrounding the photos were unclear.