Correction: Finland-Military-Swastika story

GENEVA (AP) — In a story published Aug. 29, 2025, about Finland’s air force still flying swastikas on some unit flags, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the name of a University of Helsinki professor quoted in the story. It is correctly spelled Teivo Teivainen.
