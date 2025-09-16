WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Sep. 15, 2025, about the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting, The Associated Press erroneously reported how Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack might vote. Hammack is not a voting member of the committee this year, so she cannot vote against a quarter-point interest rate cut.
In Other News
1
Springfield schools improve on state report card; Clark-Shawnee has...
2
Multiple ramp closures expected for U.S. 35 this week as part of an...
3
Hope Walk at Wittenberg University will off offer help and ‘hug...
4
Springfield looking for ideas on what city could look like in 2051: How...
5
2 injured in motorcycle crash in Clark County over the weekend