Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed back and targeting Titans' season opener at Denver

Sneed passed a physical to return from the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Wednesday.

The Titans are counting heavily on the two-time Super Bowl champ to start in their secondary. They traded for him in March 2024 and gave him contract that made Sneed the NFL's fifth-highest paid cornerback at the time.

Then Sneed played in just five games, first limited by an injured hamstring before an injured quadriceps landed him on injured reserve. Sneed said that quadriceps injury was significant and unique, though he didn't need surgery.

Sneed said during an offseason camp that he was as healthy as he's been. Then the Titans put him on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, with team officials saying Sneed had a cleanup of a knee in May.

The cornerback said Wednesday that decision was not his with the Titans choosing to take it slow “to make sure I'm good for the season.”

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said Sneed will be day to day in his return, with the five-year veteran being eased back into practice.

“It's good to get him back out there, and he's been champing at the bit," Wilson said before practice. "He's been doing everything in his power in the training room to get to this point,” Wilson said. “So I'm just excited for the young man, not just the football player but him because I know the work that he's put in.”

Sneed has 10 career interceptions, though he's still looking for his first with Tennessee. His experience is needed in a secondary featuring second-year cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary. Sneed said the physical style he plays with will come.

“That’s who I am,” Sneed said. "I’ve been in the league what, six years now? That’s who I am: a physical corner guy. I just got to get my technique down.”

Off the field, Sneed is facing a lawsuit in Texas over an incident in December 2024.

A Texas man says Sneed or his personal assistant shot at him while he sat inside a Mercedes-Benz on a dealer lot in December is suing Sneed for at least $1 million. The man’s attorney also told The Associated Press in April that Sneed and his accomplice were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge reportedly sent the lawsuit to mediation in May.

Sneed said he had no concerns over his legal issues in Texas.

"I’m here right now with the team, and that’s all I’m going to worry about,” Sneed said.

