Cooper Flagg sprains an ankle and is ruled out after halftime for Mavs against Nuggets

The 19-year-old didn't come of the locker room for the second half before the announcement that he was out for the game. Flagg injured the same ankle two nights earlier, leaving briefly to get it taped before returning and leading Dallas with 27 points in a 113-105 victory over Brooklyn.

Flagg was playing his 40th game, three more than his only season as a Duke standout when he led the Blue Devils to the Final Four as The Associated Press men's player of the year last season.

Flagg missed just one game in the first 41 of the Mavericks, due to an illness in November. The Rookie of the Year contender is averaging 19.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA