Contact is lost with jet carrying Libyan army chief after takeoff from Turkey, official says

The plane issued an emergency landing signal near Haymana, a district south of Ankara, before all communication ceased, Yerlikaya said.

Security camera footage aired on local television stations showed the night sky over Haymana suddenly lit up by what appeared to be an explosion.

The Libyan military chief, Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, was in Ankara, where he met with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and other officials.

Following the reports, the airport in Ankara was closed and several flights were diverted to other locations, private NTV news channel reported.