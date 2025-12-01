Congo declares its latest Ebola outbreak over, after 43 deaths

“Indeed, no new confirmed cases have been recorded for 45 consecutive days," Kamba said in the capital, Kinshasa.

The outbreak in Bulape, which spread to at least four neighboring towns, was the country's 16th since the disease first emerged in the Congo in 1976, and the 7th in Kasai province. The World Health Organization initially faced significant challenges in delivering the vaccine with limited access and scarce funds.

An Ebola outbreak from 2018 to 2020 in eastern Congo killed more than 1,000 people.

The latest outbreak added a fresh layer of worry for the Central African country, which has been battling the M23 rebel group, which launched a rapid assault in January in the eastern region of the country and has since occupied key cities.