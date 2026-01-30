Commercial fishing vessel was carrying 7 people when it sank off Massachusetts

“We will continue to search throughout the night with the cutter, hoping to find additional folks as we continue," Coast Guard Commander Timothy Jones, who is coordinating the search and rescue, said. He added that the crew was “coming back in full of fish” and may have had problems with their fishing gear that required them to return for repairs.

Jones said they are “always hoping to find” survivors from the vessel. But another Coast Guard official, Sector Boston Commander Jamie Frederick, acknowledged the search poses “challenging” problems considering the vessel sank and the search is on for people in the water.

“That is the equivalent of searching for a coconut in the ocean,” Frederick said.

Captain, crew were featured on TV show

The Lily Jean, its captain, Gus Sanfilippo, and his crew were featured in a 2012 episode of the History Channel show “Nor’Easter Men.” Sanfilippo is described as a fifth-generation commercial fisherman, fishing out of Gloucester, Massachusetts, in the Georges Bank. The crew is shown working in dangerous weather conditions for hours on end, spending as many as 10 days at sea on one trip fishing for haddock, lobster and flounder.

Gloucester is often described as America’s oldest working seaport, with a fishing industry that goes back more than 400 years.

The city, where the reality television show “Wicked Tuna” about Atlantic bluefin tuna fishermen was based, has been the site of maritime tragedy over the years. Among them was the FV Andrea Gail, which went missing at sea in 1991. The loss of the Andrea Gail was the basis of the 1997 book and 2000 movie “The Perfect Storm.” In another tragedy, four fishermen died when the Emmy Rose sank in 2020 off Provincetown, Massachusetts. on its way to Gloucester.

Republican State Sen. Bruce Tarr, who confirmed seven people were on the vessel, grew emotional as he talked about Sanfilippo, who was a good friend.

“He’s a person that has a big smile, and he gives you a warm embrace when he sees you,” Tarr said. “He is very, very skilled at what he does.”

Tarr said the “fact that vessel now rests at the bottom of the ocean is very hard to understand.” But he expected the community would come together as it always has with such tragedies.

“This is a community that has felt this type of loss in the past,” Tarr said. “I’m going to make a prediction. Tonight, tomorrow and the days that follow, no matter what happens, you’re going to see the strength, strength that has made this the most historic fishing port in the United States.”

Vito Giacalone, head of the Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund, said he knows Sanfilippo from the captain’s early days in commercial fishing and knew him as a hard worker from a fishing family. He said he and the fishing industry in Gloucester, a community where commercial fishing is a longstanding way of life, are distraught.

“He did well for himself. I was proud of him,” Giacalone said. “And now the dock we own, he ties his boat at the dock so we see him every day. He’s been to all my kids' weddings. That’s how close we were. I feel a sense of loss. A lot of us do.”

Commercial fishing is a hazardous profession

Deep-sea fishing in New England can always be hazardous, but it can be especially dangerous in the winter because of high waves, frigid temperatures and unpredictable weather. Commercial fishing is often cited as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

“Commercial fishing is a really tough living to begin with, and it's as safe as the elements and all of the things allow it to be,” Giacalone said. “Gus was a very seasoned experienced fisherman.”

Everett Sawyer, 55, a childhood friend of Sanfilippo, said that he is still processing the news of his disappearance. "He was hardworking. He loved fishing,” he said.

After more than five decades living and working near the Atlantic Ocean, Sawyer said he has known 25 people who were lost at sea. Cold winter conditions can complicate operations even for experienced sailors, Sawyer said.

“Things happen very quickly when you’re out on the ocean,” he said.

Steve Ouellette, an attorney who works with fishermen in Gloucester, agreed that commercial fishermen have a "tough life and unfortunately these things happen." "Doesn’t matter how many times you’ve seen it, you’re never ready for it when a boat with a crew goes down,” Ouellette said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday it was aware that there was a fishery observer on board the vessel. Fishery observers are workers who collect data on board fishing boats for the government to use to inform regulations.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy. NOAA Fisheries is committed to the safety and well-being of observers. As part of this ongoing commitment, we are providing assistance and support,” NOAA spokesperson Sean McNally said

The Coast Guard said it tried unsuccessfully to contact the vessel early Friday and then launched a search that included an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, a small boat crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Thunder Bay. It expected to have the cutter out all night and a fixed-wing airplane in the morning searching for survivors, Jones said.

At the time of the emergency alert, the National Weather Service said wind speeds out at sea were around 27 mph (24 knots) with waves around four feet high. It was 12 degrees (-11 Celsius) with water temperatures about 39 degrees (4 degrees Celsius.)

Gloucester Council President Tony Gross, a retired fisherman who had joined other elected officials at the harbor in the city after learning of the missing boat, called it a “huge tragedy for this community.”

“The families are just devastated at this point,” Gross said. “They are half full of hope and half full of dread, I would imagine.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she was “heartbroken” to hear about the boat's sinking.

“I am praying for the crew, and my heart goes out to their loved ones and all Gloucester fishing families during this awful time,” she said in a statement. “Fishermen and fishing vessels are core to the history, economy and culture of Gloucester and Cape Ann, and this tragedy is felt all across the state.”

Gross described conditions on the water as “fishable” but that it wouldn’t take much for ice to build up on the vessel. “That is what people are thinking right now, that there was ice buildup and that made the boat unstable,” he said.

Casey reported from Boston, Ngowi reported from Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.