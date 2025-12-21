Commanders QB Marcus Mariota leaves game against Eagles with an injured right hand

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, starting in place of the shut-down Jayden Daniels, hurt his right hand and was replaced by third-stringer Josh Johnson early in the third quarter Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mariota was shaken up at the end of the opening drive of the second half. He went into the blue medical tent on Washington’s sideline, then later jogged toward the locker room, and the Commanders said Mariota was evaluated for a concussion and cleared. But the team also said he was questionable to return with an injured right hand.