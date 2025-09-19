Commanders' Jayden Daniels will not play against the Raiders on Sunday because of an injured knee

“Said at the beginning: We were going to be very diligent on his return to play and make sure we didn’t miss any steps,” Quinn said. “So we’re going to be smart, not just fast. The player wants to do everything all the time. That’s who he is as a competitor, which I love.”

For a third consecutive day, Daniels was unable to practice fully on Friday; he was not on the field with the rest of the team during the portion of the workout open to the media, and the Commanders officially listed him as “limited.”

Marcus Mariota will replace Daniels in the lineup and make his first start since 2022 with the Atlanta Falcons. Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oregon, came in during three games in relief of Daniels last season. Mariota was a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

“The good thing about it is we have banked reps with Marcus. You know what I mean? So honestly, for me, nothing really changes. Obviously not having Jayden — he’s a big part of our offense and our team. He’s one of our leaders. We’re better with him on the field,” receiver Terry McLaurin said, adding that he and Mariota have spent time working together after practices for “extra reps.”

“But at the same time, the game plan doesn’t change with Marcus in there. They have similarities in their mobility. Nobody is like Jayden outside the pocket, but Marcus does have the ability to extend plays," McLaurin said. "And with his — not just his maturity, but his — his veteran savvy, (Mariota) brings a calm to our offense that I just feel really stands out.”

Daniels sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of the knee and was wearing a brace on his left leg in the locker room.

Quinn declined to discuss any specifics about the injury to the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, who was hurt in Washington’s 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Daniels was sacked four times and faced pressure throughout the game from a blitz-heavy Packers’ defense.

“We’re definitely encouraged about where the progress is being made,” Quinn said Friday when asked about how long Daniels might be sidelined.

Daniels went through rehabilitation work on the knee and did movement and throwing drills on his own this week, but Quinn said he wanted to see Daniels participate in practice with teammates before letting him play in a game.

Mariota was rested during this year’s training camp and preseason because of Achilles tendinitis and said that he’s felt back to normal for a couple of weeks now.

“He’s just got such a strong grasp of what we do," Quinn said.

Mariota will be working with a new starting running back, which is expected to be rookie seventh-round draft pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, now that Austin Ekeler is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Two other players on offense were ruled out for Sunday: tight end John Bates (groin), a key blocker, and receiver Noah Brown (groin, knee).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl