Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension, AP source says

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas (88) skates the puck to the net leading to a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Utah Mammoth, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Credit: AP

Sports
By STEPHEN WHYNO – AP Hockey Writer
23 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche have signed Martin Necas to an eight-year contract extension through 2034.

Necas’ deal is worth $92 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because terms were not disclosed.

When the contract kicks in starting with the 2026-27 NHL season, Necas will count $11.5 million against the salary cap annually. That is $500,000 a year less than what Mikko Rantanen signed for with rival Dallas.

After being unable to extend Rantanen last winter, Colorado traded the Finnish forward to Carolina, with Necas as part of the return. The Hurricanes after also not signing Rantanen long term t raded him to the Stars on deadline day, when he inked a $96 million contract over eight years that is currently underway.

Necas at 26 is a little over two years younger than Rantanen, who's signed through 2033. He has seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 11 games this season, third on the Avalanche behind only Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

