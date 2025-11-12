College football Week 12: No. 10 Texas at No. 5 Georgia main event; ACC, American races in spotlight

No. 9 Notre Dame goes to No. 23 Pittsburgh with an opportunity to strengthen its College Football Playoff resume. The Fighting Irish put a beat down on Navy last week for their seventh straight win, and the Panthers will be the toughest of their three remaining opponents.

In the ACC, there are five teams with one loss in conference play and two others with a pair of losses. Two of those one-loss teams square off when No. 20 Virginia visits Duke, and two-loss Miami faces a tricky home game against N.C. State, which has wins over Virginia and Georgia Tech.

There also are five one-loss teams in the American, and the jockeying now begins in earnest for spots in the conference title game and possibly the automatic CFP bid that goes to the highest-ranked Group of Five champion.

No. 25 South Florida visits Navy in a matchup of one-loss teams and two-loss Memphis goes to one-loss East Carolina. Tulane is coming off its big win at Memphis and will need to be on point when Florida Atlantic visits. North Texas, the fifth one-loss team, goes on the road to play a UAB team that upset Memphis four weeks ago.

Best game

No. 10 Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC, No. 10 CFP) at No. 5 Georgia (8-1, 6-1, No. 5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Georgia beat the Longhorns twice last season, the second time in the SEC championship game, and another win here would put the kibosh on Texas' slim hopes of returning to the title game and CFP. As it is, Texas A&M and Alabama are on a collision course to play in Atlanta on Dec. 6 if both win out.

Texas' biggest regret will be its Oct. 4 loss at Florida. Still, the Longhorns head to Athens off four straight wins and well-positioned for an attractive bowl game.

The Bulldogs have won five in a row since their three-point home loss to Alabama, and even if they lose to Texas, they can still make the CFP.

Under the radar